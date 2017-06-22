Photo by Linda Gallagher

David Richman, of Oconomowoc, Wis., takes careful aim at a bowling pin last Friday afternoon during Armor Express’ first inaugural Pin Shoot, which began June 9 and ended Saturday. The event, which drew 149 shooting enthusiasts from throughout the country, was emulated after the popular Second Chance Shoot, which was held in the same location for 24 years before ending in 1999.