Rooted co-owner Jeff Nygren-Weaver stands next to a sampling of the diverse inventory at his new Mancelona store that offers all Michigan-made products. More than 30 artists' creations are available at Rooted, located on US-131 next to the Iron Skillet.
MANCELONA – If you ask Jeff Nygren-Weaver, there is a backstory to every item for sale in Rooted.
Photo by Linda Gallagher
David Richman, of Oconomowoc, Wis., takes careful aim at a bowling pin last Friday afternoon during Armor Express’ first inaugural Pin Shoot, which began June 9 and ended Saturday. The event, which drew 149 shooting enthusiasts from throughout the country, was emulated after the popular Second Chance Shoot, which was held in the same location for 24 years before ending in 1999.
CENTRAL LAKE – Like its sponsor, Armor Express, known as "body armor reborn," the shooting competition described by many as the "coolest pin shoot on earth" has been reborn after a successful inaug
Photos by Linda Gallagher
Central Lake Village Council Trustee Rob Tyler (left) and Thurston Park Campground manager Lyle Collins stand on the park’s new 10-foot wide, ADA compliant boardwalk spanning wetland areas along the shoreline of Intermediate Lake. The Village recently completed a $264,000 improvement project at the Park, which included construction of the boardwalk.
CENTRAL LAKE – After almost five years of paperwork and bureaucracy, the long-awaited improvement project in Central Lake’s Thurston Park on Intermediate Lake is finished.
Well, almost.
Photo by Elizabeth Dunham
Second-grader Emma Leach and fourth-grader Makayla Pointer enjoy playing with goats Monday at the petting zoo section of the Kalkaska County Library's Summer Reading Kickoff event in Chalker Park. Both girls love to read, mostly about animals, and are regular patrons of the library. The library also had a table for making butter and gave away free books.
KALKASKA – Approximately 200 children flocked to Chalker Park on Monday to attend the Kalkaska County Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff.
Photo by Elizabeth Dunham
